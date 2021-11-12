The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives $33.06 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.94.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Gap in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

GPS traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67. The Gap has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Gap will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of The Gap by 124.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in The Gap in the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in The Gap by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 261,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 192,384 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of The Gap by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 20,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Gap during the 3rd quarter worth $828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

