POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Gap Up to $8.94

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $9.42. POINT Biopharma Global shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 2,661 shares traded.

PNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $3,934,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $13,312,000. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.