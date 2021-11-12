Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s stock price fell 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.90. 117,819 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,093,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Agenus alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $911.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agenus news, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $533,695.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Agenus by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Agenus by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Agenus by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.