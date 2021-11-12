Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) shot up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $204.99 and last traded at $202.91. 188,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,514,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.61.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.81.

Get Airbnb alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $127.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.85.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,624,632 shares of company stock worth $258,538,804 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after buying an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $1,599,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after buying an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,778,000 after buying an additional 2,931,107 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.