Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) traded down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.35 and last traded at $19.35. 3,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 388,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

The stock has a market cap of $886.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 61.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 527.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 274,151 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 1.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 93.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 37,956 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

