Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Trading 16.1% Higher

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD)’s share price was up 16.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. Approximately 663,899 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 428% from the average daily volume of 125,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$149.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.48.

About Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

