SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114.10 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

Shares of SAIL stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.62. The stock had a trading volume of 17,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,365. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -143.56 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.54.

In other news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $82,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $495,231.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,057 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

