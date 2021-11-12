Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 174.60% and a negative return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share.
NASDAQ CNCE traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,447. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $125.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62.
In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, insider James V. Cassella sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $26,522.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNCE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.
About Concert Pharmaceuticals
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.
See Also: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.