Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 174.60% and a negative return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

NASDAQ CNCE traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,447. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $125.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, insider James V. Cassella sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $26,522.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 653.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 290,722 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 57.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNCE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

