Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

NASDAQ CLSD remained flat at $$4.89 during trading hours on Friday. 343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,009. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,468,968.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at $24,320,632.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,488 shares of company stock worth $2,227,836 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. 33.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLSD shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy.

