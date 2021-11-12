Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $2.50 Million Position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.33% of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,035,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 102.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKMC opened at $95.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.24. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $96.61.

