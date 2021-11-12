Colony Group LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

JPST stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.71.

