Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $272,000 Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 84,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Global Payments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,814,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPN. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.24.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $128.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.57 and its 200-day moving average is $176.42. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.91 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

