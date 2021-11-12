Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,948 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 92,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Ford Motor stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,419 shares of company stock worth $745,491. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.