Kylin (KYL) Trading Down 26.6% This Week

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Kylin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular exchanges. Kylin has a total market capitalization of $73.09 million and $3.66 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kylin has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00053082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.42 or 0.00221719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00090261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

KYL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,725,763 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Buying and Selling Kylin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kylin using one of the exchanges listed above.

