AIOZ Network (AIOZ) Price Up 40.8% This Week

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last week, AIOZ Network has traded up 40.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AIOZ Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AIOZ Network has a market capitalization of $74.94 million and $4.61 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00053082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.42 or 0.00221719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00090261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AIOZ Network Profile

AIOZ Network (CRYPTO:AIOZ) is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,625,113 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

AIOZ Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIOZ Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AIOZ Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

