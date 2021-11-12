EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.90 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $86.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average of $81.28. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $88.15.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

