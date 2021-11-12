Snow Capital Management LP Has $635,000 Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Snow Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 42.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 21.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 645,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 116,056 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKX opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.07. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $391,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

