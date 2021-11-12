Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,121 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 35,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $104.82 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.31 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

