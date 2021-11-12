SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Market Capitalization Hits $2.15 Billion

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 12th. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a market cap of $2.15 billion and approximately $12.72 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 67,780,532.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80289063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00071680 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00071870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00098277 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,560.98 or 0.07201436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,285.24 or 0.99922541 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

