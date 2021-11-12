Jason Reiman Sells 150 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of The Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00.

Shares of HSY opened at $178.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.07. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $182.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

