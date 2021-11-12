Insider Selling: Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Insider Sells $23,232.00 in Stock

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) insider Bradley Tank sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $23,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bradley Tank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

On Monday, November 8th, Bradley Tank sold 2,776 shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $35,532.80.

On Friday, October 22nd, Bradley Tank sold 412 shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $5,273.60.

On Friday, October 15th, Bradley Tank sold 3,297 shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $42,597.24.

NBO opened at $12.91 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 130.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 32.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 22,233 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.