ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. ScanSource updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $904.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.53 and a beta of 1.53. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.72.
In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $100,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $273,317.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,261. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCSC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.
About ScanSource
ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.
