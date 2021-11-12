ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. ScanSource updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $904.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.53 and a beta of 1.53. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.72.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $100,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $273,317.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,261. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ScanSource stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,622 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of ScanSource worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCSC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

