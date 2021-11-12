Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Trading 10.5% Higher

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)’s stock price traded up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.06 and last traded at $50.63. 3,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 254,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.81.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.44.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.25.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Xometry during the second quarter worth about $463,869,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,936,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,323,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

