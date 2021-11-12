Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 60.24% and a negative net margin of 190.22%.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $310.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,563,190 shares of company stock worth $24,097,986. Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

