Citigroup Lowers Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $120.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nevro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nevro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.38.

Get Nevro alerts:

NVRO stock opened at $96.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.51. Nevro has a 12-month low of $96.76 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 16.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,384 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,419,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 24.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,228,000 after purchasing an additional 293,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,800,000 after purchasing an additional 119,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 50.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,833,000 after purchasing an additional 90,894 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.