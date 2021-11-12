Susan Molineaux Buys 100,000 Shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Stock

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) CEO Susan Molineaux purchased 100,000 shares of Calithera Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CALA opened at $0.87 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a market cap of $64.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 111,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CALA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

