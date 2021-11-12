Susan Molineaux Buys 100,000 Shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Stock

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) CEO Susan Molineaux purchased 100,000 shares of Calithera Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CALA opened at $0.87 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a market cap of $64.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.57.
Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
CALA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.
About Calithera Biosciences
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
