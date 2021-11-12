Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi Sells 23,392 Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 23,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $44,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.79 million, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.51. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $3.06.
Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th.
Trilogy Metals Company Profile
Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
