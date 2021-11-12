Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi Sells 23,392 Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 23,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $44,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.79 million, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.51. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $3.06.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,080,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 1,215,000 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,761,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Trilogy Metals by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,344,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 717,440 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC raised its stake in Trilogy Metals by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 275,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 122,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

