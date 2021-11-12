Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Announces Earnings Results

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter.

Shares of MHLD stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. Maiden has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Maiden during the third quarter worth $122,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Maiden by 223.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 19,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Maiden by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,170,000 after buying an additional 40,292 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Maiden during the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Maiden during the third quarter worth $136,000. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

