salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Increased by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,495 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $653,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,112,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $760,368,000 after purchasing an additional 155,790 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.46. The company had a trading volume of 45,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,700. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $296.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.14.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $4,954,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 822,164 shares of company stock worth $226,991,407 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

