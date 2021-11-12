DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.180-$4.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.34 billion-$16.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.50 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.86.

Shares of DD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.01. 49,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,539,718. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $59.42 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 11.06%.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

