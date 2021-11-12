Brokerages Anticipate CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. CSX reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.23. 54,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,164,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.25. CSX has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,815 shares of company stock worth $8,991,057. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 136,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 31,517 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $781,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

