$1.20 EPS Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.22. Banner reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BANR shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Banner by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 32.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BANR traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $61.77. 921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,929. Banner has a 1-year low of $41.12 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.20%.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

