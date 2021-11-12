Zacks: Analysts Expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.05.

NASDAQ:VYGR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. 2,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,468. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $129.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,716,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 324,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 271,331 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 678,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 404,893 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 73,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

