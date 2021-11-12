Zacks: Analysts Expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.05.

NASDAQ:VYGR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. 2,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,468. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $129.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,716,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 324,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 271,331 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 678,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 404,893 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 73,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.