$4.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will post $4.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.24 billion and the lowest is $4.56 billion. Southwest Airlines reported sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $15.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $15.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.20 billion to $22.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUV. Citigroup reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.96.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 143,267 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $544,220,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 628.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 113,119 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 97,586 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.57. The stock had a trading volume of 127,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,186,572. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $41.40 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of -981.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38.

Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

