Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nautilus had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

NLS traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 15,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,204. The firm has a market cap of $265.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.58. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLS. Craig Hallum cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

In related news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nautilus stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 245.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 345,304 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.57% of Nautilus worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

