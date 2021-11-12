Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $129.89

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $129.89 and last traded at $129.44, with a volume of 11065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -154.06 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.40.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $128,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $345,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,750 shares of company stock worth $3,416,178. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Trupanion by 40.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

