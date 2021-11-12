Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

ECPG opened at $59.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.51. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $60.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.84.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

