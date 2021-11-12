Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.26

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.26 and last traded at $60.26, with a volume of 13550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,763 shares of company stock valued at $11,646,785 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

