Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Trading Up 7.6%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) shares were up 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.61. Approximately 15,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,922,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VERU shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $772.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -941.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lucy Lu purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,325,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veru by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,342 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,578,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Veru by 339.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 801,404 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veru by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,127,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 427,509 shares during the period. 30.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

