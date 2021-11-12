Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.08. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 4,035,128 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $160.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth $27,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth $42,000. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

