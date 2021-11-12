Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,163.85

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,163.85 ($15.21) and traded as high as GBX 1,207 ($15.77). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 1,194 ($15.60), with a volume of 474,433 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pennon Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,175 ($15.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,198.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,165.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

