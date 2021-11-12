Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.34. Partner Communications shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 735 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $939.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTNR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 123,288 shares in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

