$544.27 Million in Sales Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will report sales of $544.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $547.69 million and the lowest is $540.84 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $476.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of Venator Materials stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,071. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $363.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 525,631 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,382,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after acquiring an additional 396,010 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,004,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 193,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 177,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

