Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.81 million.Computer Task Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.160-$0.180 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Task Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:CTG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,008. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $128.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Computer Task Group news, Director James R. Helvey III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

