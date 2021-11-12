Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Janux Therapeutics stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,642. Janux Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

