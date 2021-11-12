Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.85. 2,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,529. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $57.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 2.74.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 459.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 101,154 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

