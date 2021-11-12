The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $180.00 at BMO Capital Markets

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded The Walt Disney from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.48.
DIS stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.25. 523,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,725,073. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.19 billion, a PE ratio of 263.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $203.02.
In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
