The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $180.00 at BMO Capital Markets

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded The Walt Disney from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.48.

DIS stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.25. 523,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,725,073. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.19 billion, a PE ratio of 263.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

