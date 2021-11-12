3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Sees Large Volume Increase

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 197,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,944,418 shares.The stock last traded at $25.53 and had previously closed at $25.21.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DDD shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.73.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.84%. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $348,880. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 184.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 88.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 38.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

