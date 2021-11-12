Mariner LLC Sells 3,692 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $41,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,156,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,551,000 after acquiring an additional 88,845 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,102,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,953,000 after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after acquiring an additional 261,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,630,000 after acquiring an additional 528,154 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 924,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,353,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.64. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $113.90.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

