Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

CLLNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

OTCMKTS:CLLNY opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average of $31.82. Cellnex Telecom has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.